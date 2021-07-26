TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,644.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $157.10. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,175. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.96.

