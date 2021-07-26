tru Independence LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,464. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

