tru Independence LLC Lowers Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. 204,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

