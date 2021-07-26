tru Independence LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises about 1.2% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. 39,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

