tru Independence LLC Sells 25,985 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

VGT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $414.65. 1,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,827. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $276.39 and a 12 month high of $415.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

