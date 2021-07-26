Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.