Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. 119,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

