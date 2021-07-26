Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,507 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 256,515 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.46 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

