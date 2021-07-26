Truist Securiti Comments on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.54 on Monday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $119.51 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

