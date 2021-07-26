Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

