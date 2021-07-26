Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 11,692 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 312.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pegasystems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $164,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA stock opened at $136.80 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

