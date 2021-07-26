Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 8,977 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 67.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

