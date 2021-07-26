Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $402.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $405.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

