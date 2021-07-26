Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.96 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $206.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

