Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 374.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

