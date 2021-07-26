Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.07 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $1,963,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Post by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $104.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

