Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

