Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading 3.9% Higher

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 17,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,070,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $23,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $11,673,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after buying an additional 753,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.