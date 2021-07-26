Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total value of $14,497,560.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $409.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 106.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 305,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,034 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 33.2% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 675,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,413,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $4,678,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

