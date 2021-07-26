U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

USB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

