U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Down 6.8%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.31 and last traded at $101.31. Approximately 898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

