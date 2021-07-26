Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $311.02 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

