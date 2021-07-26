UBS Group AG Invests $128,000 in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFO opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $55.24.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

