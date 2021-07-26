UBS Group Analysts Give Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) a $96.89 Price Target

UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

