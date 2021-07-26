UBS Group Analysts Give Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) a $96.89 Price Target

UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

