UBS Group Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$9.00 Price Target

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$9.00 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.92.
MEG stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.26. 1,355,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,896. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
