UBS Group Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$9.00 Price Target

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$9.00 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.92.

MEG stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.26. 1,355,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,896. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

