UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,446,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

