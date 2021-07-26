UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.22. 102,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,868. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

