UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of ISNPY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.22. 102,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,868. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
Further Reading: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.