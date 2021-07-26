Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $341.58 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

