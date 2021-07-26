Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

ULE opened at GBX 3,270 ($42.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,220.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

