UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $86.93 on Monday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

