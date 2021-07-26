UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.68

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and $4.95 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00843395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00084525 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

