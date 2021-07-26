Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £108.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,279.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

