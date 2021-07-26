Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.460-$12.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.35 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.18.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

