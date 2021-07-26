UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UpHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UPH opened at $6.64 on Monday. UpHealth has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.12.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

