Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.70 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

URBN stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

