Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up to $36.44

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.44, but opened at $37.46. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 1,748 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after buying an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

