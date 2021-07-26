Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up to $36.44

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.44, but opened at $37.46. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 1,748 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27.
In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
