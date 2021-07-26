US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

