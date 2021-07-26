USDX Price Hits $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006181 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

