Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 6,004 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $285.51 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.12 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.79.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

