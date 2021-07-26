Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CarMax were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $134.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.14. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

