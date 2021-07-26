Utah Retirement Systems Sells 471 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.27. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.