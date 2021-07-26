Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,100 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.