Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

