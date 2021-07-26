Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $306,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 360,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of MTB opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

