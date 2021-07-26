Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $160,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

UTZ opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

