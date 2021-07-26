Vai Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $81.13 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00111863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.37 or 0.99695005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00813280 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 92,335,486 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

