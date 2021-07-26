Vallourec’s (VLOWY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLOWY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Get Vallourec alerts:

VLOWY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. Analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.