Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after acquiring an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.