Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Raised by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.4% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

VGT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.63. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,827. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $276.39 and a 1-year high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

